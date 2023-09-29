David Street Station Hosting &#8216;Halloween Carnival&#8217; in Casper This October

David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ in Casper This October

Get ready to mark you calendars for an awesome afternoon Halloween fun at David Street Station this October.

The announcement was made via a Facebook event page which states:

It’s spooky season at David Street Station! Join us for our Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 28th from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. Come get your BOO-gie on with dance lessons from Rising Star Tumbling and Dance, and take part in several Halloween themed games for the whole family. And of course, there will be candy! Put on your best costume, and let's have a fab-BOO-lous time!

The event details are as follows:

This is sure to be family fun for all ages.

