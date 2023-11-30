‘Skate With Santa’ in Casper at David Street Station

As the Christmas holiday grows closer and closer, more Casper events are popping up daily. The latest is the upcoming Skate With Santa at David Street Station.

The official Skate With Santa Facebook event page states:

He sees you when you’re…..skating! Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’ll be skating around our Community Christmas Tree. Come skate with him and enjoy a festive fun time at our outdoor ice rink during Skate with Santa, presented by Power Service, Distribution NOW, and DNOW Lights. We will see you there!

Ice Skating Admission:

Adults: $7.00 (13 and over)

Youth: $6.00 (12 and under)

Toddler: $4.00 (4 and under)

Ice Skate Rentals: $3.00

The event will take place on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023, beginning at 1:00 pm and going until 3:00 pm.

This event is sure to be a dream come true for Casper children looking to get into the Christmas spirit.

