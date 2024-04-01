New ‘Lawn Game Launch’ Happening at David Street Station This June

David Street Station has already started announcing some of the fun events happening this summer in downtown Casper.

One of the first events, will be the Lawn Game Launch, taking place on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024.

The official Facebook event page states:

New Games = New Fun!

Presented by Erin M. Prach, DDS, join us for our Lawn Game Launch on Wednesday, June 12th, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM! We are launching TONS of new lawn games this summer for the community to enjoy at various events. This family fun night will give you a first-look at all the new games, and you’ll be the first to experience them before anyone else!

Along with the unveil of the games, we will have food trucks, beer & homemade soda from Oil City Beer Company, face painting, crafts, and more. We hope to see you there for this FREE event!

Get our free mobile app

This is a free event and for all ages, so mark it down on you calendars and invite all your family and friends for the fun.

GAME ON: Video Games That Take Place in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke