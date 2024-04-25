The 4th Annual Casper Police Department Block Party Moving to a New Location for 2024

If you and the family are looking to have some free fun in the sun with our local law enforcement, the time is happening soon.

Casper Police Department Block Party Returns

The fourth annual Casper Police Department Block Party is coming up Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, but this year it will be held at a new location.

In the past, the event has been held in front of the Hall of Justice, but because of the construction, this year it will be held at David Street Station.

What is the Casper PD Block Party?

The Block Party is a free, family-friendly event that gives the community a chance to engage and interact with our local Casper officers outside of normal police interactions.

The official Casper Police Department Block Party Facebook event page states:

Free BBQ

DJ Nyke spinning!

Games

Prizes

Police Vehicles

Everyone in #ourcommunity is invited to enjoy the evening at David Street Station with the Casper Police Department -

May 15th, 2024 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Get our free mobile app

Check out these awesome photos from the past year's event below.

Casper Police Week Block Party 2021 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department