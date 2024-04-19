Casper Police Department Shares Important Local Reminders

Casper Police Department Shares Important Local Reminders

Casper Police Department via Facebook

It may seem obvious or a matter of common sense, but the facts are that we all forget things from time to time.

With that in mind, the official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared a timely reminder earlier this morning (Friday, April 19th, 2024), that stated:

🚨DONT BE A TARGET
🔑Lock your vehicle
🚕Roll up windows and close the sunroof
👜Remove valuables
🚨Never leave a firearm in your vehicle overnight

In case of emergencies, call 911. But here is a list of other important Casper Police Department phone numbers to keep in a handy place:

  • Non-emergency number: (307) 235-8278
  • Investigations Unit: (307) 235-8286
  • Main Desk: (307) 235-8300

You can also find numerous other resources by visiting them online here.

