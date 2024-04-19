Casper Police Department Shares Important Local Reminders
It may seem obvious or a matter of common sense, but the facts are that we all forget things from time to time.
With that in mind, the official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared a timely reminder earlier this morning (Friday, April 19th, 2024), that stated:
DONT BE A TARGET
Lock your vehicle
Roll up windows and close the sunroof
Remove valuables
Never leave a firearm in your vehicle overnight
In case of emergencies, call 911. But here is a list of other important Casper Police Department phone numbers to keep in a handy place:
- Non-emergency number: (307) 235-8278
- Investigations Unit: (307) 235-8286
- Main Desk: (307) 235-8300
You can also find numerous other resources by visiting them online here.
