Casper Police Department Shares Important Local Reminders

It may seem obvious or a matter of common sense, but the facts are that we all forget things from time to time.

With that in mind, the official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared a timely reminder earlier this morning (Friday, April 19th, 2024), that stated:

DONT BE A TARGET

Lock your vehicle

Roll up windows and close the sunroof

Remove valuables

Never leave a firearm in your vehicle overnight

In case of emergencies, call 911. But here is a list of other important Casper Police Department phone numbers to keep in a handy place:

Non-emergency number: (307) 235-8278

Investigations Unit: (307) 235-8286

Main Desk: (307) 235-8300

You can also find numerous other resources by visiting them online here.

