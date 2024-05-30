Casper PD Launches Summer Safety Campaign: Resources You Need To Know

The Casper Police Department is preparing local residents for the changing season by rolling out their "Welcome to Summer 2024" safety campaigns.

A recent press release from the Casper Police Department's Public Information Officer, Amber Freestone, stated:

Your Casper Police Department would like to welcome #ourcommunity to summer, 2024! As the weather warms up and schedules start to change we want to remind our citizens, young and old, of the resources available to you all year in Casper, WY.

Our School Resource Officers (SRO) go back to regular patrol next week. They spend the next two months training, enjoying their families, and keeping our streets safe. As students finish up their last days we want to congratulate our graduates and wish them all the best in their next adventure.

Sergeant Sara Nelson stated:

“We form relationships with hundreds of students during the school year, it's great to see them out in the community over the summer months and we can’t wait to go back for 2024-2025. If you see your SRO around town give us a wave, or a high five- we want to know how you’re doing. Be safe and have fun this summer, see you in the fall!”

Members of #ourcommunity have access to the Safe 2 Tell application all year long. Safe 2 Tell gives students, parents, and community members anonymous reporting access and is a nationally recognized model for anonymous reporting. If you haven’t heard of the app, ask your kids- and consider having a conversation about the public nature of social media- you are their best teammate! Go to https://www.safe2tellwy.org/ for more information.

Warmer temperatures and longer days are the bread and butter of Wyoming Summers. Your Casper Police Department encourages our citizens to get out and enjoy #ourcommunity! Gear up for our summer campaigns surrounding two-wheel wellness, heat hazards, parking problems, and BBQ basics- CPD style.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook also shared a couple of friendly summer reminders. One post was to remind residents to always lock their vehicles and the other was to always buckle up.

