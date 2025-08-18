Casper Police Department Investigating Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins Over the Weekend

Over the weekend, I was a victim of vehicle burglary.

After coming home from work, I forgot to lock my vehicle doors and after being inside my home for a mere hour, came out to find both my center console and my glove box had been ransacked.

Considering the amount of value items I had in my vehicle at the time, I was semi-lucky that only my pistol and my wallet were stolen.

This was a stark reminder of why you should always lock your vehicle doors and make sure you're not leaving any valuable items (specifically firearms), inside said vehicle.

My case officer did tell me that my pistol has been recovered, but that is not always the case. Safety should always be first.

The Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the following information about the break ins:

The Casper Police Department is investigating an overnight series of vehicle burglaries that occurred between 7:00pm Saturday, August 16, and 7:00am Sunday, August 17. Investigators estimate around a dozen burglaries occurred, with potentially more unreported cases.

Preliminary information indicates multiple firearms and other valuables were taken. The majority of targeted vehicles were unlocked. Detectives believe multiple individuals were involved. While some suspects have been identified, additional information is needed to advance the investigation.

Residents and businesses are asked to review security camera footage from 7:00pm on August 16 to 7:00am on August 17 for any suspicious behavior, especially activity consistent with auto burglary such as checking door handles, prowling near driveways and rummaging through vehicles. Please send relevant footage or tips to Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd at rladd@casperwy.gov.

If you believe you were a victim within this time frame and have not yet contacted police, please call the Casper Police Department non-emergency line at (307) 235-8278 to make a report.

Anonymous tips: Information may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at (307) 577-8477 or online at crimestopperscasper.org.

To keep yourself, the community, and your belongings safe, the Casper Police Department reminds citizens to always lock vehicles, remove keys, and never leave a firearm in a vehicle.

The Casper Police Department is dedicated to the protection and safety of our community through the highest standards of professionalism in police services.

