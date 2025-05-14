4th Annual National Police Week Block Party Happening Today at David Street Station

It is going down this afternoon

Our local state, county and city law enforcement agencies have teamed up to bring a free event for all ages today. It's the "National Police Week Block Party".

What is the National Police Week Block Party?

The Block Party is a free, family-friendly event that gives the community a chance to engage and interact with our officers outside of normal police interactions.

The National Police Week Block Party Facebook event page states:

Join us for the National Police Week Block Party.

David Street Station – Downtown Casper

Wednesday, May 14th

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Casper Police Department, Evansville Police Department and Mills Police Department are teaming up for this fun-filled night! 👮‍♀️👮‍♂️

Come hang with your local heroes and enjoy:

FREE BBQ

Live DJ

Games, prizes & giveaways for the kiddos

Bring your crew, bring your appetite, and let’s kick back for a night of fun, food, and community!

Check out these photos from the past year's block parties below.

