Casper Police Department Warn Residents of New Telephone Scam
The Casper Police Department want local residents to be aware of a phone scam that is making its rounds through town.
The Casper Police Department Facebook page posted a graphic along with some very helpful information which read:
New reports of an alleged "Detective Trujillo" calling people in #ourcommunity and soliciting payment for:
- Warrants
- Missed Court Dates
- Confidential Paperwork Delivered by Mail
are absolutely false SCAMS!
Law Enforcement will never call to solicit payment over the phone!
Report Fraud and Attempted Fraud online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/
Report Cyber Fraud online at https://www.ic3.gov/
Always make sure to protect yourself from both telephone and online predators.
If you or someone else is in immediate danger, please call 911 or your local police.
