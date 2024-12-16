Casper Police Department Warn Residents of New Telephone Scam

The Casper Police Department want local residents to be aware of a phone scam that is making its rounds through town.

The Casper Police Department Facebook page posted a graphic along with some very helpful information which read:

New reports of an alleged "Detective Trujillo" calling people in #ourcommunity and soliciting payment for:

Warrants

Missed Court Dates

Confidential Paperwork Delivered by Mail

are absolutely false SCAMS!

Law Enforcement will never call to solicit payment over the phone!

Report Fraud and Attempted Fraud online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/

Report Cyber Fraud online at https://www.ic3.gov/

Always make sure to protect yourself from both telephone and online predators.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, please call 911 or your local police.

