A very convincing and intimidating text message has been circulating throughout the state of Wyoming, as well as other states, including: Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, Vermont, Texas, North Carolina and the Disctrict of Columbia.

This new texting scam claims to be from the Wyoming Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which honestly is the first giveaway that's it's false, as we don't have DMVs in the Equality State. We have the Wyoming Department of Transportation, one of the things that differentiate us from most other states.

The scam message reads:

Wyoming Department of Vehicles(DMV) Final Notice: Enforcement Penalties Begin on June 10.

Our records show that as of today, you still have an outstanding traffic ticket. In accordance with wyoming State Administrative Code 15C-16.003, if you do not complete payment by June 9, 2025, we will take the following actions:

1. Report to the DMV violation database

2. Suspend your vehicle registration starting June 10

3. Suspend driving privileges for 30 days

4. Transfer to a toll booth and charge a 35% service fee

5. You may be prosecuted and your credit score will be affected

Pay Now:

https://dot.state-ux.today/us

Please pay immediately before enforcement to avoid license suspension and further legal disputes.

(Reply Y and re-open this message to click the link, or copy it to your browser.)

Wyoming Residents Targeted by New DMV Text Scam DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

It's worth noting that another dead giveaway with this scam (and other s like it), are when you are instructed to copy the link in your browser, vice clicking on it directly.

Fox News listed some helpful tips to help spot and avoid DMV text message scams:

Be skeptical of any message creating urgency or panic Check for obvious red flags - Look for signs like strange sender addresses, awkward language, misspellings or links that don't match your state's official DMV website. Do not click any links or reply, and use strong antivirus software Verify directly with your DMV Report the scam - Forward the message to 7726 (SPAM) to alert your mobile provider and help block similar messages in the future. Mark the message as junk or spam within your messaging app, if possible.

Always remember, when it doubt, do NOT click on any suspicious links.

22 Items You Can't Bring Inside the Ford Wyoming Center Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke