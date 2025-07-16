Natrona County Arrest Log (7/14/25 – 7/16/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:

David Edgerson, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Bond Revocation

Darrion Jones, 27 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure

Brenden Westbrook, 31 - Serve Jail Time

Mary Brewer, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Jolene Good, 47 - Serve Jail Time

James Whiteplume, 53 - Interfere with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal

Joshua Bjorklund, 51 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jacob Stetler, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Adrian Word, 18 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Ty Cochrun, 31 - Failure to Comply

Manuel Ocampo-Tellez, 38 - Immigration Hold

Miguel Madrid-Isaza, 34 - Immigration Hold

Christina Boehlke, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Logan Sandoval, 20 - Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Michelle Ford, 21 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Roberts, 46 - Trespassing

Kelly Allen, 37 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Kiara Vander Stoep, 24 - DWUI: 1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 years

Joseph Montoya, 35 - DUI

