Natrona County Arrest Log (7/14/25 – 7/16/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:
- David Edgerson, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Bond Revocation
- Darrion Jones, 27 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure
- Brenden Westbrook, 31 - Serve Jail Time
- Mary Brewer, 36 - Criminal Warrant
- Jolene Good, 47 - Serve Jail Time
- James Whiteplume, 53 - Interfere with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal
- Joshua Bjorklund, 51 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Jacob Stetler, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Adrian Word, 18 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Ty Cochrun, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Manuel Ocampo-Tellez, 38 - Immigration Hold
- Miguel Madrid-Isaza, 34 - Immigration Hold
- Christina Boehlke, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Logan Sandoval, 20 - Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Michelle Ford, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Joshua Roberts, 46 - Trespassing
- Kelly Allen, 37 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Kiara Vander Stoep, 24 - DWUI: 1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 years
- Joseph Montoya, 35 - DUI
