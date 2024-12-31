Natrona County Arrest Log (12/30/24 – 12/31/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Timothy Russell, 57 - No Registration and Improper Display, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Theft: $1000 of More, Stop Sign
- Raheem Syon, 30 - Failure to Appear, Marijuana: Possession, Insurance Violation: No Insurance, Resisting Arrest: Willfully Resist / Physical, NCIC Hit, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Lee Yates, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Richard Jenkins, 31 - Courtesy Hold
- Alec Miller, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Bobby Davis, 35 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Carlos Montes-Potrero, 30 - Immigration Hold
- Maria Wilton, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Garren Jennings, 54 - Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Insurance Violation: No Insurance, Registration Motor Vehicle: No Current
- Mason Hunt, 35 - Resisting Arrest: Interfere With / Hinder
