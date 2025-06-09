Natrona County Arrest Log (6/6/25 – 6/9/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:
- Quashon Smith, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Christopher Ogden, 31 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- John Zawacki, 38 - Domestic Battery: 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Interfere with Peace Officer, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Property Damage: Injuring / Defacing / Destroy
- Jose Martinez Uribe, 32 - Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Federal ICE Detainer
- Robert Lukowiak, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Rufus Thomas, 61 - EXPC ORD Suspended / Revoked Driver's License
- Evan Hall, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Potter, 30 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Gregory Norsworthy, 71 - DWUI: 1st or 2nd Offense, Turning: Requires Signal & Safety
- Samuel Vick, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Charity Archer, 51 - County Warrant
- Troy Schnepper, 39 - DWUI: 1st or 2nd Offense
- Jaden Wilson-Derby, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Glenn Weir, 20 - DWUI: 1st or 2nd Offense, Open Container, Leave The Scene of Accident: Property Damage
- Lena Warren, 34 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Pammy Felter, 32 - County Warrant
- Colbie Abreu, 20 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Tehran Flowers, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Jeremy Tsinigine, 39 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace, Assault, Failure to Comply
- Mark Tuttle, 49 - County Warrant
- James Mahoney, 41 - Theft: $1000 or More, Convicted Felony Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, County Warrant
- Sammy Mendoza, 48 - DUI, Stop Sign, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest
- Ashley Tidwell, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Santos Cuxum-Ismalej, 39 - Immigration Hold
- Brian Benally, 38 - Failure to Comply
- David Morales, 35 - EXP ORD Driver's License Required, Immigration Hold
- Derrick Jonas, 38 - Failure to Appear
- Ampelio Barron Tovar, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Lucas Nelson, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Theodore Bell, 42 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication Prohibited
