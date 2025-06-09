Natrona County Arrest Log (6/6/25 – 6/9/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:

Quashon Smith, 49 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Ogden, 31 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

John Zawacki, 38 - Domestic Battery: 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Interfere with Peace Officer, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Property Damage: Injuring / Defacing / Destroy

Jose Martinez Uribe, 32 - Driver's License: Valid & Endorsements Required, Federal ICE Detainer

Robert Lukowiak, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Rufus Thomas, 61 - EXPC ORD Suspended / Revoked Driver's License

Evan Hall, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Potter, 30 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Gregory Norsworthy, 71 - DWUI: 1st or 2nd Offense, Turning: Requires Signal & Safety

Samuel Vick, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Charity Archer, 51 - County Warrant

Troy Schnepper, 39 - DWUI: 1st or 2nd Offense

Jaden Wilson-Derby, 22 - Failure to Comply

Glenn Weir, 20 - DWUI: 1st or 2nd Offense, Open Container, Leave The Scene of Accident: Property Damage

Lena Warren, 34 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Pammy Felter, 32 - County Warrant

Colbie Abreu, 20 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Tehran Flowers, 45 - Failure to Comply

Jeremy Tsinigine, 39 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace, Assault, Failure to Comply

Mark Tuttle, 49 - County Warrant

James Mahoney, 41 - Theft: $1000 or More, Convicted Felony Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, County Warrant

Sammy Mendoza, 48 - DUI, Stop Sign, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest

Ashley Tidwell, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Santos Cuxum-Ismalej, 39 - Immigration Hold

Brian Benally, 38 - Failure to Comply

David Morales, 35 - EXP ORD Driver's License Required, Immigration Hold

Derrick Jonas, 38 - Failure to Appear

Ampelio Barron Tovar, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Lucas Nelson, 44 - Failure to Comply

Theodore Bell, 42 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication Prohibited

