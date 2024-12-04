Natrona County Arrest Log (12/3/24 – 12/4/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jose Luna-Murillo, 28 - Contract Hold

Sean Brennan, 58 - Contract Hold

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Gregory Evans, 72 - Failure to Comply

Steven Gettings, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule V, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Distribute or Dispense Controlled Substance

Eelena Monteleone, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Shy Ritterpusch, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Suzanna Enriquez, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Brock Cornett, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Steven Williams, 55 - County Warrant

Antonio Allen, 42 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Marijuana: Possession

Christina Mascorro, 40 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication

