Natrona County Arrest Log (12/3/24 – 12/4/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jose Luna-Murillo, 28 - Contract Hold
- Sean Brennan, 58 - Contract Hold
- Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Gregory Evans, 72 - Failure to Comply
- Steven Gettings, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule V, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Distribute or Dispense Controlled Substance
- Eelena Monteleone, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Shy Ritterpusch, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Suzanna Enriquez, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Brock Cornett, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Steven Williams, 55 - County Warrant
- Antonio Allen, 42 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Marijuana: Possession
- Christina Mascorro, 40 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication
