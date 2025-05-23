Natrona County Arrest Log (05/22/25 – 05/23/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:

Heather Evans, 40 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Amberlee Guina, 38 - Criminal Warrant

Jason Lane, 39 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Andrew Haug, 28 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Justin Lazo, 34 - Courtesy Hold

Zachary Krueger, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Matthew Adams, 44 - Stalking: Felony, Violation of Order

Elizabeth Zima, 58 - County Warrant

Mia Brown, 25 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Window Tint Violation

Brandon Mihalik, 37 - Serve Jail Time

John Sappington, 63 - Criminal Warrant

Fabian Munoz, 19 - Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest: Interfere with/ Hinder, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Dallas Dresser, 37 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container: Possess / Dispense in Open

Angelo Munoz, 22 - Assault, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest: Interfere with/ Hinder

