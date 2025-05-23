Natrona County Arrest Log (05/22/25 – 05/23/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:
- Heather Evans, 40 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center
- Amberlee Guina, 38 - Criminal Warrant
- Jason Lane, 39 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
- Andrew Haug, 28 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Justin Lazo, 34 - Courtesy Hold
- Zachary Krueger, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Matthew Adams, 44 - Stalking: Felony, Violation of Order
- Elizabeth Zima, 58 - County Warrant
- Mia Brown, 25 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Window Tint Violation
- Brandon Mihalik, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- John Sappington, 63 - Criminal Warrant
- Fabian Munoz, 19 - Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest: Interfere with/ Hinder, Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Dallas Dresser, 37 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container: Possess / Dispense in Open
- Angelo Munoz, 22 - Assault, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest: Interfere with/ Hinder
