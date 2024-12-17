Natrona County Arrest Log (12/16/24 – 12/17/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marisa Mays, 26 - County Warrant
- Alexandrea Dannels, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- John Stinson, 35 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- James O'Brien, 71 - Courtesy Hold
- Justin Schoening, 29 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Percy OConner, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Moriah Struck, 46 - Failure to Appear
- Angel Sage, 28 - Failure to Appear
- David Wade, 52 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle
- Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Failure to Appear
- Brandi Haun, 28 - Failure to Appear
