Natrona County Arrest Log (12/16/24 – 12/17/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marisa Mays, 26 - County Warrant

Alexandrea Dannels, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

John Stinson, 35 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

James O'Brien, 71 - Courtesy Hold

Justin Schoening, 29 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Percy OConner, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Moriah Struck, 46 - Failure to Appear

Angel Sage, 28 - Failure to Appear

David Wade, 52 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle

Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Failure to Appear

Brandi Haun, 28 - Failure to Appear

