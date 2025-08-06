Natrona County Arrest Log (8/4/25 – 8/6/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:
- Justin Hunter, 36 - Assault
- Merissa Apodaca, 22 - Failure to Appear
- Nicholas Schuppan, 47 - Courtesy Hold
- Damian Gaylord, 51 - Failure to Comply
- Nash Phillips, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Michael St Angelo, 48 - Criminal Warrant
- Benjamin Griffith, 56 - Failure to Appear
- Mauricio Caballero, 47 - Immigration Hold
- Juan Fernandez-Miranda, 28 - Immigration Hold
- Joshua Cantrell, 42 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Restricted, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Antonio Mims, 42 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Travis Schaub, 53 - Failure to Appear
- Joshua Roberts, 46 - Camping Restricted: In the City, Trespassing
- Martina Harris, 19 - Domestic Battery
