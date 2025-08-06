Natrona County Arrest Log (8/4/25 – 8/6/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:

Justin Hunter, 36 - Assault

Merissa Apodaca, 22 - Failure to Appear

Nicholas Schuppan, 47 - Courtesy Hold

Damian Gaylord, 51 - Failure to Comply

Nash Phillips, 32 - Failure to Comply

Michael St Angelo, 48 - Criminal Warrant

Benjamin Griffith, 56 - Failure to Appear

Mauricio Caballero, 47 - Immigration Hold

Juan Fernandez-Miranda, 28 - Immigration Hold

Joshua Cantrell, 42 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Restricted, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Antonio Mims, 42 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Travis Schaub, 53 - Failure to Appear

Joshua Roberts, 46 - Camping Restricted: In the City, Trespassing

Martina Harris, 19 - Domestic Battery

