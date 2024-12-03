Natrona County Arrest Log (12/2/24 – 12/3/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Megan Day, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Travis Maddox, 59 - Serve Jail Time

Larry Burgess, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Michele Kientz, 57 - Failure to Comply

Christy Sensenich, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or narcotic Controlled Substance

DeAngela Stewart, 32 - DUI, Unlawful Use of Toxic Substance: Aerosols

Richard Horton, 52 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Obedience to Traffic Rules for Bicycles, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Eric Bushnell, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Jeremiah Martinez, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Louis Bellis, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Damian Gaylord, 50 - Serve Jail Time

Thomas Hall, 65 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia

Solana Sisneros, 29 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal,

Levi Redman, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant

Garrett McKinzie, 38 - Failure to Comply

