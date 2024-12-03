Natrona County Arrest Log (12/2/24 – 12/3/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Megan Day, 30 - Serve Jail Time
- Travis Maddox, 59 - Serve Jail Time
- Larry Burgess, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Michele Kientz, 57 - Failure to Comply
- Christy Sensenich, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or narcotic Controlled Substance
- DeAngela Stewart, 32 - DUI, Unlawful Use of Toxic Substance: Aerosols
- Richard Horton, 52 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Obedience to Traffic Rules for Bicycles, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Eric Bushnell, 36 - Serve Jail Time
- Jeremiah Martinez, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Louis Bellis, 30 - Serve Jail Time
- Damian Gaylord, 50 - Serve Jail Time
- Thomas Hall, 65 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia
- Solana Sisneros, 29 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal,
- Levi Redman, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant
- Garrett McKinzie, 38 - Failure to Comply
Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department