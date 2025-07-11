Natrona County Arrest Log (7/10/25 – 7/11/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:
- William Colton, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Nicole Bacus, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Coy Rutledge, 26 - Failure to Comply, NCIC Hit
- Jared Gilstrap, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Maxine Casias, 27 - Criminal Warrant
- Simon Gous, 37 - Immigration Hold
- Kenneth Prien, 43 - Courtesy Hold
- Ronald Trask, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- Jackson Deluna, 34 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony
- Michael Scott, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Reece Hinds, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Lindsay Rickert, 44 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony
- John Jackson, 60 - Failure to Comply
- Dameko Exford, 30 - Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Dwayne Sutherland, 49 - District Court Bench Warrant, NCIC Hit
- Benjamin Wallace, 21 - Driving While License Suspended/ Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Insurance
- Rueben Wentz, 46 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana: Possession, Driving While License Suspended/ Revoked
