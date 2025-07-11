Natrona County Arrest Log (7/10/25 – 7/11/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log:

William Colton, 44 - Failure to Appear

Nicole Bacus, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Coy Rutledge, 26 - Failure to Comply, NCIC Hit

Jared Gilstrap, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Maxine Casias, 27 - Criminal Warrant

Simon Gous, 37 - Immigration Hold

Kenneth Prien, 43 - Courtesy Hold

Ronald Trask, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Jackson Deluna, 34 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony

Michael Scott, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Reece Hinds, 20 - Failure to Comply

Lindsay Rickert, 44 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony

John Jackson, 60 - Failure to Comply

Dameko Exford, 30 - Urinating or Defecating in Public

Dwayne Sutherland, 49 - District Court Bench Warrant, NCIC Hit

Benjamin Wallace, 21 - Driving While License Suspended/ Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Insurance

Rueben Wentz, 46 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana: Possession, Driving While License Suspended/ Revoked

