Natrona County Arrest Log (12/9/24 – 12/10/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jonathan Macey, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Smith, 32 - Contract Hold

Steven Mildren, 38 - : District Court Bench Warrant, : Probation Revocation

Antonio Carrillo, 32 - Criminal Warrant

James Box, 36 - Hold for CAC

Joshua Schultz, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Sharon Sleep, 44 - Failure to Comply

Mary Brewer, 36 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

Eliel Lopez, 46 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Careless Driving: 1st Offense

Joseph Herrea, 43 - Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Skylar Major, 24 - Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Arson: 3rd Degree - Property $200 or More, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Marshall Daley, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Jacquelyn Tuttle, 41 - Failure to Comply

Shaun Tobin, 41 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Cecilia Warren, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container

Carl Faison, 35 - Drive While License Suspended / Revoked

Amber Carpin, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

