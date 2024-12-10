Natrona County Arrest Log (12/9/24 – 12/10/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jonathan Macey, 34 - Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Smith, 32 - Contract Hold
- Steven Mildren, 38 - : District Court Bench Warrant, : Probation Revocation
- Antonio Carrillo, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- James Box, 36 - Hold for CAC
- Joshua Schultz, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Sharon Sleep, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Mary Brewer, 36 - Open Container, Public Intoxication
- Eliel Lopez, 46 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Careless Driving: 1st Offense
- Joseph Herrea, 43 - Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
- Skylar Major, 24 - Trespassing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Arson: 3rd Degree - Property $200 or More, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Marshall Daley, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Jacquelyn Tuttle, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Shaun Tobin, 41 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Cecilia Warren, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container
- Carl Faison, 35 - Drive While License Suspended / Revoked
- Amber Carpin, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Casper's Most Wanted - November 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department