TransUnion Breach Exposes Data of 4 Million Users: Here’s What Wyoming Should Know

Staying up to date on your credit history is paramount to keeping your finances in order.

Over 4 million Americans impacted by data breach

TransUnion LLC, which is one of the three major credit bureaus (along with Equifax and Experian), recently fell victim to a cyberattack that exposed personal data of more than 4.4 million United States consumers.

What exactly is a data breach?

TransUnion's research page states:

A data breach occurs when someone’s personal information is stolen or exposed without their permission. As online transactions continue to grow, from paying bills to banking to shopping, it’s important to take steps to defend your digital identity and personal information.

Get our free mobile app

How to find out if you were effected

If you're wondering if you were affected by the breach, keep your eye on your mail. TransUnion began sending out letters last week to affected individuals. If you're anything like me though, you're not that patient when it comes to your credit history or your private data. There is an option to check your status directly with TransUnion's fraud assistance by calling 1-800-516-4700. They operates weekdays, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm (EST).

It's also a good idea to review your credit reports from all of the "big three" credit companies. Free weekly reports are available from AnnualCreditReport.com.

What to do if you are effected

TransUnion is offering two years of free access to its myTrueIdentity credit monitoring service to all affected customers.

The data breach took place on Monday, July 28th, 2025, but it wasn't confirmed until Thursday, August 28th, 2025. TransUnion has publicly stated that the issues was contained quickly and that it didn't involve their core credit database or include credit reports.

Top 15 Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming These are the top fifteen most dangerous cities in the state of Wyoming. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke