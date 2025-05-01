UPDATE: Beloved Casper Parrot Reunited With Owners [PHOTOS]

UPDATE:

Storin, the outgoing parrot from Birdee Biyou, has made her way back to the store, safe and sound.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A nefarious individual was captured on camera stealing one of the most famous and well loved Casper birds yesterday.

Storin, a white-bellied caique (of the parrot family), was stolen from local bird store, Birdee Biyou, located at 236 South Center Street, on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, around 2:50 pm. The female bird is in her teens and been at the store her entire life. Storin is a Celtic name which means "little treasure".

The suspect, a White female (pictured below), has been reported to the authorities. She was seen on the camera footage stuffing the bird in her purse, before leaving the establishment.

Birdee Biyou store manager, Tehya, stated that the suspect has significant bird knowledge.

If you have any information, please contact Birdee Biyou at 307-472-9799 or the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

There is a reward being offered for Storin's safe return.

