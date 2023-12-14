These Are the 10 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Wyoming

Earlier this year (September 2023), Business Insider reported that Walmart was pulling some of their self-checkout lanes and bringing back more live cashiers. This was due in part to the amount of shrinkage (otherwise known as theft), in certain stores.

Theft is always an issue at major stores like Walmart (local mom and pop shops too), but 'tis the season. During holidays like Christmas, larceny is always even more of an issue.

Not surprisingly, but Walmart has the highest retail theft rate in the entire country. The retail giant loses anywhere between one and three billion dollars annually. A member of the loss prevention team at one of the Casper locations stated that their retail theft rate is upwards of $100,000 annually.

With that in mind, the following is a list of the ten most stolen items throughout the state of Wyoming at our Walmart branches.

