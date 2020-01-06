[VIDEO] Lock Away Your Fish or the Bears Will Steal Them

Bears are almost as bad as trash pandas when it comes to digging through our personal belongings and stealing our stuff. These two black bears are no exception and they show us why we need to lock away our fishies after our day on the water.

It's really no surprise that bears have an incredible sense of smell and this video shows that if they work in pairs, nothing will stop them from getting what they want. Especially if they are looking for a mid-morning snack.

So, let this be a lesson the next time you hit the water and come walking away with a few major fish that you lock them up and make sure that those troublesome bears keep their paws off your fish!

This is just a fun video to make you laugh on this Monday back to work. HAHA.