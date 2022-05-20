Casper Natives Love To Eat Fish, But What’s Their Favorite?

Casper is on the map as one of the top fishing spots in the country, you may be surprised what the top eating fish is though. Or, you actually may not be.

From the time I was a kid, fish wasn't really on my radar. Our family owned a restaurant where catfish, buffalo and other assorted fish options were served just one block from the Mississippi River. I have always loved going fishing and enjoy being on the water. The problem for me was, I never had a real taste for the fish, no matter how it was prepared.

Fast forward to moving to Wyoming and eating Walleye for the first time at the North Platte Walleye Unlimited Banquet this spring, my thoughts about fish changed. Walleye and trout are so popular, that I've heard many people say that if I ate it the way THEY prepared it...there's no doubt I would like it.

Fish of all types are served worldwide and over 1.5 Billion people in the world solely get the majority of their protein from fish. The CDC says that nearly 20.1% of people consume fish/seafood two times per week. I'd like to say that I've changed my ways enough to do that, because of all of the health benefits fish offers, but I'm not quite there yet.

Here are some of the benefits of eating fish according to Healthline.

High in Nutrients

Lower heart attack/stroke risks

Boost brain health

Help prevent/treat depression

Source of vitamin D

Reduce autoimmune diseases

Help prevent asthma in kids

Protect your vision as you get old

Improve sleep

Easy to prepare

Casper's fishing game is strong, so that means folks in the area know how to prepare, season, cook and devour fish. No matter what your favorite fish is to eat, there's a really good chance that others around you have the same good taste.

We asked Casper to tell us what the favorite fish to eat is...you decide for yourself if you're in the majority or have your own unique likes.

