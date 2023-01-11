30th Annual ‘API Chili Cook-Off’ Returns to Casper

Mark your calendars as the API Chili Cook-Off returns to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center for year number thirty on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.

The official Facebook 30th Annual API Chili Cook-Off event page states:

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute is proud to host the 30th Annual A.P.I. Chili Cook-Off, to be held February 18th, 2023 at the Ford Wyoming Center. This year's theme, “TV’s Greatest Hits!” We are excited to make this year’s event as successful and entertaining as those in the past and trust this year will bring the same fulfillment that we have experienced with previous Chili Cook-Offs.

Accord to the official Ford Wyoming Center website:

The Calcutta & Welcome BBQ will be held the night before on Friday 17th, at 5 pm at the Ford Wyoming Center.

If you are a fan of chili, in all its forms, this an event that you definitely don't want to miss.

29th Annual API Chili Cookoff The 29th Annual API Chili Cookoff took place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.