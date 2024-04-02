Foreigner Farewell Tour Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

The British-American rock band, Foreigner, is bringing their farewell tour to Casper this October at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the news with a picture and a caption that read:

Just announced! #PepperPresents Foreigner Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy

October 1 at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper

Pre-sale: Thurs, 4/4 10am-10pm | On sale: Fri, 4/5 10am

More info at FordWyomingCenter.com

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Tuesday, October 1st, 2024

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 5th, 2024 (presale Thursday, April 4th, 2024)

Bands are often known to come out of retirement, but Foreigner has been performing for almost fifty years (since 1976), so this may be the end. You don't want to miss out if that's the case. This concert is sure to be one for the history books.

