Foreigner Farewell Tour Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center
The British-American rock band, Foreigner, is bringing their farewell tour to Casper this October at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the news with a picture and a caption that read:
Just announced! #PepperPresents Foreigner Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy
October 1 at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper
Pre-sale: Thurs, 4/4 10am-10pm | On sale: Fri, 4/5 10am
More info at FordWyomingCenter.com
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: Tuesday, October 1st, 2024
- WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601
- COST: Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 5th, 2024 (presale Thursday, April 4th, 2024)
Bands are often known to come out of retirement, but Foreigner has been performing for almost fifty years (since 1976), so this may be the end. You don't want to miss out if that's the case. This concert is sure to be one for the history books.
Styx Lights up the Stage at the Ford Wyoming Center
A Year in Photos: 2023
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media