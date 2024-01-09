Breaking Benjamin & Daughtry Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

Rock fans can rejoice as three bands prepare to take the stage in Casper this upcoming April.

Breaking Benjamin is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center, with special guests Daughtry and Catch Your Breath.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook made the announcement with a photo, along with a caption that read:

⚠️ Exciting news! Live Nation brings you BREAKING BENJAMIN with special guests Daughtry and Catch Your Breath on Saturday, April 20th, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY. Mark your calendars—tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am! 🎶 #BreakingBenjamin #Daughtry #VisitCasper #LiveMusic

Tickets on sale Friday, January 12th, 2024, at 10:00 am. An official press release from the Ford Wyoming Center stated:

Stay tuned for presale information.

Flashback to the early 2000's with the nostalgic concert of rock music.

