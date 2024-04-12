LOOK: Awesome Pics from the Toughest Monster Truck Tour’s Casper Stop

For almost a decade, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour has been wowing Casper fans with all the high flying, high adrenaline, car crushing action at the Ford Wyoming Center.

This year, it was no different. While there were a few new trucks, like the Lego-like Block Head, and Dozer, it was also the return of favorites like Dirt Crew and Tailgator.

It was also a first to have a woman driver that actual lives in Wyoming, in Kylie Thurber, who drove the mohawk-sporting Maximus.

For a USMC veteran like myself, it was a truly humbling experience to have the Aurora, Colorado-based truck, The Veteran, in the building. It was driven by Tyler Groth.

Get our free mobile app

Check out these awesome photos from this year's Toughest Monster Truck Tour event below.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour 2024 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke