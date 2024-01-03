Bert Kreischer Shares Special Shirtless Message for Casper

It's nothing new to see funnyman, Bert Kreischer, delivering his comedy routines shirtless, but now he's shared a special message for Casperites about his upcoming concert at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the short, but hilarious Reel earlier today (Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024).

Bert's local stop for his Tops Off World Tour event details are as follows:

WHEN: Thursday February 1st, 2024

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: $25.00 to $100.00

If you haven't seen Bert's new movie, The Machine, it picks up the story twenty years after the stand-up special (shown below). It is now streaming on Netflix. In addition to Bert, it also stars the legendary Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker in Star Wars), playing the role of his disgruntled father.

The show is without a doubt going to be hilarious, and more than likely, also a little raunchy, but it will definitely be one for the history books as well.

