Health and Wellness Expo Returns to Casper at Ford Wyoming Center

Residents from all across the state of Wyoming will have the chance to check on their health and wellness at the Ford Wyoming Center this month.

A recent news release from the Ford Wyoming Center (in conjunction with Wyoming Health Fairs), stated:

The Wyoming Health Fairs Health & Wellness Expo will return for a second year at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Health & Wellness Expo will introduce residents to various health, wellness, nutrition, and fitness providers in the Casper area. Meet the teams that can help you kick off the new year with a new mindset, plan, and attitude to inspire and empower you about your personal health and wellness goals. This event promises to be an informative, interactive, and engaging experience designed to empower individuals and families in our community to make healthier choices and lead a more fulfilling life. Admission is free and open to all ages.

The Health and Wellness Expo will feature a wide range of activities and resources aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being. Attendees can look forward to:

Health Screenings: Get health assessments, blood pressure checks, cholesterol screenings, and more, providing crucial insights into your well-being.

Interactive Workshops: Participate in workshops led by healthcare experts, covering topics such as nutrition, stress management, mental health, and preventive care.

Health Education: Access valuable information about healthy living, insurance options, and healthcare resources available in our community.

Exhibitor Booths: Explore a diverse range of exhibitors offering products and services related to health, wellness, fitness, and nutrition.

Children's Activities: Keep the whole family engaged with fun and educational activities for children, promoting the importance of a healthy lifestyle from an early age.

This event aligns with Wyoming Health Fairs' mission to promote overall well-being and ensure that our community has access to the tools and knowledge needed to lead healthier lives.

Join us on Saturday, January 13, at the Ford Wyoming Center for a day dedicated to embracing a healthier you. Admission is FREE, and all are welcome to attend.

For more details on the upcoming Wyoming Health Fairs Health & Wellness Expo, click here.

