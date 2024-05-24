4th of July Fireworks Festival Returns to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

Independence Day 2024 is coming up quickly, which means the return of the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The announcement was made on the official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page a picture of the American Flag and a caption that read:

The 4th of July Fireworks Festival is a cherished community event that brings together families, friends, and neighbors to celebrate our nation's independence in a fun and festive atmosphere on the grounds of the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY. Presented by the McMurry Foundation. Sponsored in part by ART 321, Hat Six Travel Center, Oftedal Construction, Pepsi of Casper and Visit Casper.

Highlights in 2024 will include:

Vendors

Food Trucks

Cornhole Tournament - sponsored by PEPSI

Dunk Tank

Patriotic Wagon & Stroller Parade

Yard Games - sponsored by the CASPER RECREATION DIVISION

Sidewalk Chalk Contest - sponsored by ART 321

Inflatables Area - sponsored by VISIT CASPER

Activities Area with games and contests

Beer Garden

For more information about Fireworks Festival 2024 and all the upcoming events at the Ford Wyoming Center, visit their website by clicking here.

