Ford Wyoming Center Responds to Fans’ Concert Wish List With Awesome Statement

One thing Casperites are very passionate about is local events. I'd be willing to take it a step further and say all of Wyoming and expend events to concerts.

Casper sounded off in a big way about who they want to see perform locally.

We asked our listeners last Wednesday (October 1st, 2025), on our Facebook page, "if you could have one artist or band to perform at the Ford Wyoming Center, who would you choose?", and the response was overwhelming. Over the course of just a couple of days, we had over 380 comments.

There were all kinds of different bands, artists and genres of music that were listed, from multi-platinum musicians to underground performers, but it was obvious that everyone wanted their suggestions heard.

Good News, Casper!

The people have spoken and the right ears are listening. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page responded in the comments of our post by saying:

This is awesome. Our booking team is actually heading to the International Entertainment Buyers Association Conference next week to meet with bookers, buyers and promoters. We'll share your suggestions with them before they go.

104.7 Kiss FM Facebook 104.7 Kiss FM Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

This is big news!

Considering the general consensus is that "those in power don't listen to the people", this is big news. Knowing that the Casper's premiere destination venue for concerts is actually listening and reading the suggestions of the populace is beyond awesome. This is a step in the right for both the Ford Wyoming Center and local/statewide concert goers.

22 Items You Can't Bring Inside the Ford Wyoming Center Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke