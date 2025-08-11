Free ‘Casper Kid’s Fest’ Brings Family Fun to Ford Wyoming Center This September

There have been a plethora of events all year long throughout Casper and the entire state. It is definitely needed and appreciated.

Coming up next month though, the Ford Wyoming Center is hosting a huge and free event for the kiddos.

Casper Kid's Fest is happening Saturday, September 13th, 2025.

The Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page states:

Fun filled booths with games and exhibits. Special performances on the White’s Mountain Motors stage. Slides and bounce houses supplied by the Wyoming Child Support program. Face painting, mascots, police and fire vehicles and much more. Chat with area non profits and sports teams about their programs. It’s all coming soon so mark your calendar.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, September 13th, 2025 | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Free!

This event is sure to be fun for parents and kiddos alike, so mark your calendar.

