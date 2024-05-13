Wynonna Judd Returning to Wyoming at the Ford Wyoming Center

Legendary Country music singer, Wynonna Judd, is making her way back to the Equality State this upcoming September.

Wynonna's "Back to WY" tour will be making a stop in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, September 13th, 2024. She will be performing her debut album (Wynonna) and her sophomore album (Tell Me Why), in their entirety.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page made the concert announcement by sharing a photo along with a caption that read:

Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, is thrilled to announce the expansion of her highly anticipated Back to Wy Tour including a stop in Casper, WY on Friday, September 13th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17th at 10 am.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 17th, 2024), but keep an eye on the Ford Wyoming Center's social media pages, as they regularly have beat the box office sales a day or two before the official ticket sale day.

