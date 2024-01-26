Fall in Love All ‘OGRE’ Again: Shrek – The Musical Is Coming to Casper

The beloved ogre and donkey combo is making it's way to Casper this March. Shrek -The Musical is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center.

A recent press release from the Ford Wyoming Center stated:

Fall in love all OGRE again!

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…” And thus begins the tale of un unlikely hero who ﬁnds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash-hit DreamWorks animated ﬁlm. This Tony Award®-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori ( Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo) and brings all the beloved characters you know from the ﬁlm to life.

USA Today raves, “Altogether irresistible!” You’ll be a “believer” too as there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 | Doors open 6:00 pm, show begins at 7:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: tickets prices start at $39 (plus applicable fees)

Tickets are available for purchase now.

This is sure to be a live show that will entertain all ages.

