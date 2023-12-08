Welcome To The 60s: ‘Hairspray’ Tour Hits Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

If you are a fan of the world famous, award winning musical, Hairspray, now is the time to rejoice as it will be making it's way to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, February 2024.

A recent press related from the Ford Wyoming Center stated:

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times). This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

The details for the event are as follows:

WHEN: Sunday, February 18th, 2024 | Doors open at 6:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Ticket prices start at $39.00 (plus applicable fees)

AGE: Recommended for ages 8 and up

Tickets for "You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY" are on sale now and available to purchase at the Sinclair Tix box office or via the website (click here).

Broadway at the Ford is coming back and you don't want to miss out on all the fun.

