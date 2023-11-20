Toughest Monster Truck Tour Returns to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center in April 2024

One of the most high-flying, huge energy, crowd raving events of the year is coming back to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, April 6th, 2024.

The Ford Wyoming Center sent out a press release for the event which stated:

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed spectacle as the Fremont Motors presents the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour back into the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024! This is an event you won't want to miss, featuring jaw-dropping stunts, big dirt jumps, and the excitement of monster truck racing.

As a valued fan, we're thrilled to offer you an exclusive Pre-Sale opportunity from 10 am on Tuesday, November 21, through Thursday, November 23. Use the code FWC24 to secure your tickets early and take advantage of a fantastic offer – ALL tickets $5 off and includes a FREE Pit Pass, a $15 value! Don't wait, as this Pre-Sale offer is available for a limited time.

If you miss the Pre-Sale, fear not! General ticket sales begin on Friday, November 24, and the same fantastic offer will be available to all fans without the need for a special code. Act fast, as the $5 off and FREE Pit Pass deal is valid through December 17.

Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter, promises an unforgettable show with the return of fan favorites like Dirt Crew and 2023 Tour Champion Tailgator. Plus, get ready for the thrill of witnessing at least one monster truck never seen before at Ford Wyoming Center!

To celebrate the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, ALL tickets will be $5 OFF during the Pre-Sale and Early Bird Offer, regardless of the price level. Additionally, every ticket purchased during this period includes a FREE pit pass, giving you early access to the dirt track, a close-up view of the trucks, driver autographs, and photo opportunities.

Take advantage of the FREE pit pass included with your ticket, offering early entry, up-close encounters with the trucks, autograph sessions with the drivers, and fantastic photo opportunities. After December 17th, pit passes can be purchased separately for $15.

Every year, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour brings action, excitement and good 'ole family fun to Casper. Don't miss out!

