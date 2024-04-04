Sit With Nyke at the 2024 Toughest Monster Truck Tour

One of Casper's favorite events of the year is back this weekend at the Ford Wyoming Center. It's the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour this Saturday, April 5th, 2024.

We're turning the fun up notch by giving you the option to sit in my section (section 221) and be part of my crew, to enjoy all the adrenaline pumping, high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks!

Use special code DJNYKE to save $5.00 off adult tickets.

The Pit Party will be taking place from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm. The Pit Pass gets fans in early for the Pit Party where they can walk on the track, see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, get autographs and take photos. Pit Passes can be purchased for $10 or will available for free upon request at Fremont Motors Casper.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, April 5th, 2023 | Doors open at 2:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601

COST: $28.00

You can purchase your tickets now at the Ford Wyoming Center box office or online at www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.

Don't miss all out on all the monster truck from this Saturday afternoon!

