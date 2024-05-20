‘Casper Comic Con’ Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center This June

Comic book fans rejoice as the sixth annual Casper Comic Con has been announced.

This year's convention will once again be taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center, with the first day being Saturday, June 29th, 2024 and the final day on Sunday, June 30th, 2024.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page made the announcement with a graphic and a caption that read:

Casper Comic Con at the Ford Wyoming Center on:

Saturday, June 29: 10 am - 6 pm

Sunday, June 30: 10 am - 4 pm

Join us for a fantastic event dedicated to toys and collectibles! Dive into a world of comics, cosplay, art, and unique collectibles all in one place. Explore and interact with vendors featuring a wide array of comic books, toys, and pop culture gems available for buying, selling, and trading.

Tickets at https://bit.ly/3WV9q3M

The official Casper Comic Con website says that celebrity guests will be announced soon. If you're looking to be a sponsor or to get a vendor booth, click here.

This event has become a local summer time staple. The event also gets bigger and better every year, with more celebrity guests and vendors. You won't want to miss out on this year's convention.

Casper Comic Con 2023 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke