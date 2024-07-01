David Street Station Announces Musical Guests for 5150′ Festival 2024 in Casper

The annual 5150' Festival is coming back to Casper at David Street Station with a stellar lineup of musical artists.

The official 5150' Festival Facebook event page states:

Presented by Visit Casper and 5150′ Local, and in proud partnership with Bluepeak and Smile Doctors, join us on Saturday, August 17th, 2024 from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM for our 5150’ Festival at David Street Station!

Sitting at an elevation of 5150’, we believe Casper is the best of the west! And we’re here to show it off, celebrate local businesses, artists, makers, and creators. This FREE festival will take place right in the heart of Casper at David Street Station. Enjoy an afternoon full of live entertainment on the Brian Scott Gamroth Community Stage. Not to mention, food trucks, drinks, games, and local vendor booths.

We are excited to announce our headlining act, Canaan Smith.

Smith first hit it big in 2015 with “Love You Like That,” the lead single off the critically acclaimed album “BRONCO”. The platinum-selling song skyrocketed to #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and announced Smith as one of country’s hottest young artists – one with serious musical chops and the kind of unique sound that could stand out in an increasingly crowded field. Smith’s high octane show quickly earned his spot on some of country music’s biggest tours, including an opening slot on Dierks Bentley’s 2015 Sounds of Summer Tour, direct support for Brantley Gilbert’s 2018 Blackout Tour, and has toured extensively with Florida Georgia Line.

In addition to putting out his own music, Canaan has been getting a TON of outside cuts lately- on top of multiple cuts on the latest Florida Georgia Line record and seven songs on Brian Kelley’s solo record on Warner Nashville. Canaan is a writer on 2 songs on HARDY’s Hixtape Vol. II including the Morgan Wallen collaboration “Goin’ Nowhere” and has pending cuts with Jake Owen & Tyler Hubbard. Smith has earned a solid reputation for well crafted songs and one of country music’s most dynamic live shows.

It will be a celebration like no other in the heart of our city. Mark your calendars, and we will see you all then! #WhereCasperComesTogether

Get our free mobile app

Musician Line Up:

2:00 – 3:30 pm – Jamie Hansen

4:00 – 5:30 pm – Christian Wallowing Bull

6:00 – 7:30 pm – Kaspen Haley & Boxelder Stomp

8:00 – 9:30 pm – Canaan Smith

Make sure to visit the David Street Station website for more details.

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)