The Fifth Annual ‘Brew Fest’ Returns to David Street Station in June 2025
Calling all beer drinkers and enthusiasts, the annual Brew Fest event is returning to Casper next month.
This year, David Street Station is bringing back all of the fun for a good cause.
The Brew Fest Facebook event page state:
Join us at David Street Station for the 5th Annual Brew Fest Fundraiser! This year's Brew Fest is thanks to Ramshorn Construction and WyoMade!
- From 2PM to 6PM, we’re bringing you:
- Tastings from top-notch breweries
- Live music by Mastermind of Monkey
- Food trucks serving up all your delicious eats
- Yard games on the green
Tickets are $30.00 in advance, and will increase to $35.00 the day of the event. Online pre-sale will end on June 21st at 10:00 AM. Must be 21+ to purchase tickets, but all ages are welcome. Entry is free if you’re just coming to soak up the scene!
All ticket sales go towards providing free events for our community, and helping our mission of bringing Casper together!
The Brew Fest event details are as follow:
- WHEN: Saturday, June 21st, 2025 | 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- WHERE: David Street Station - 200 S David St, Casper, WY 82601
- COST: $30.00 in advance, $35.00 day of event (ticket covers unlimited beer tastings during the event)
To purchase tickets for Brew Fest 2025, click the link here.
