Enjoy ‘Outdoor Game Day’ in Casper at the Natrona County Library

Today is an awesome day to go outside and have some fun.

If you have children in grades kindergarten through 6th grade, the Natrona County Library is hosting "Outdoor Game Day" this afternoon (Wednesday, August 21, 2024), beginning at 3:00 pm.

The official Outdoor Game Day Facebook event page had this to say about the upcoming event:

Get ready for an afternoon of fun at our Outdoor Game Day for kids in grades K-6! Join us on the Library lawn on Wednesday, August 21 at 3 PM for a variety of exciting outdoor games, including musical chairs, sidewalk chalk (hopscotch), parachute, and bubbles. It’s a perfect way to enjoy the summer weather, make new friends, and have a blast. Don’t miss out on this action-packed event—see you there! Call 577.7323 for more information. 🌞🎉🏃‍♂️🏅

Get our free mobile app

For more details and to see other upcoming events, make sure to follow the official Natrona County Library Facebook page here.

Casper's Top 20 Favorite Places to Get French Fries Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke