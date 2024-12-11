Meet Santa and Enjoy Sweet Treats at the Natrona County Library

As we are getting closer and closer to the Christmas holiday, more events are happening all over Casper.

Coming up next Wednesday, children will have the chance to meet jolly ole Saint Nick in person and share some sweet treats at the Natrona County Library.

The Natrona County Library website states:

Get ready for festive fun as we countdown to Christmas at the library! Join us after school for this jolly event for grades K-6 on Wednesday, December 18th at 4 PM.

Activities Include:

Craft Time: Festive hands-on fun with ornaments, presents, cards, and maybe more!

Cookies: No need to elaborate here. The most delicious part of the holidays.

Picture with Santa: Meet the man himself—Santa Claus! Enjoy delicious cookies in the company of Santa and even receive free books to add to your holiday reading list.

Bring your holiday cheer, creativity, and excitement to this Afterschool at the Library event. It's the perfect way to make lasting memories and kick off the Christmas season with crafts, cookies, books, and more! Call 307-577-7323 for more information.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 | 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library - 307 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601 | Crawford Room

COST: Free!

This is an awesome chance for the kiddos to enjoy some holiday cheer with Santa Claus after school.

