Book Lovers Rejoice: The Winter Bag Sale Returns This December

If you're looking for a last minute Christmas gift, an interesting stocking stuffer or possibly just a little something extra for yourself to put under the tree this holiday season, this is sure to be the event for you.

Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale is back December 4th through the 6th, and it’s bigger than ever.

Thousands of books in every category will be available at unbeatable prices:

$3 per grocery-style bag

$6 per reusable shopping bag

Everything in the sale area is included: books, magazines, DVDs, games, puzzles—many in like-new condition and perfect for holiday gifting.

Looking for ideas? Check out the fully stocked children’s section, grab books to fill an Advent Calendar with daily reading surprises, or browse cookbooks, history favorites, and winter-ready puzzles.

Appointments are required for all time slots. When reserving, double-check your selected session. Choose your time, check out, and you’re set. Sign up at https://www.ticketleap.events/.../2025-winter-bag-sale

Donations are welcome anytime the library is open, and new items arrive daily. Payment options include cash, checks, and cards.

Questions? Email folncpl307@gmail.com

Plan ahead now to get time slot locked in for the biggest sale of the season.

