Dive Into Your Family History at the Natrona County Library’s ‘Genealogy Workshop’

Are you curious about your family heritage or lineage? The Natrona County Library and the Natrona County Genealogy Society have teamed up to offer a free workshop to help you do just that.

The official Natrona County Library website states of the event:

Join us for our November Genealogy Workshop on Thursday, November 21st, at 6:30 PM. Whether you’re just beginning your family history research or have been exploring your roots for years, this workshop will provide helpful insights, tools, and techniques to support your genealogical journey. Each month, we cover a different topic related to genealogy, offering valuable tips and resources to help you uncover your family's past. This event is offered in partnership with the Natrona County Genealogical Society and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 577-7323. We look forward to helping you discover your heritage!

The official Natrona County Genealogy Society Facebook pages also shared some addition information on the event, stating:

Brick Walls and Pit Falls! We all have them! Bring your computer and research dilemmas to the Natrona County Library Crawford Room at 6:30, November 21, 2024 and we’ll put our heads together to help you find answers to your brick walls. As a fun addition to this free workshop, bring an item, artifact, or family treasure that has helped you research along the way, or that is just a fun find. See you there!

#natronacountypubliclibrary

#NatronaCountyGenealogySociety

The details for the event are as follows:

WHEN: Thursday, November 21st, 2024 | 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library: 307 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601 - Crawford Room

COST: Free

For more details about this event and all upcoming events at the Natrona County Library, visit their official website here.

