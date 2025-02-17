Learn How to Get Your Small Business Funded at the Natrona County Library

If you've been thinking about starting (or even expanding), your own small business, the Natrona County Library and the Wyoming SBDC Network has the perfect free training workshop.

The official "Getting Your Small Business Funded" Facebook event page states:

Looking for money to start or expand your small business? Prepare for the challenge by attending this workshop. Hosted by the Natrona County Library and sponsored by the Wyoming SBDC Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) “Getting Your Small Business Funded” will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, from 6:00 – 7:30 PM at the Natrona County Library, in the Crawford Room.

The workshop is designed to assist you in creating a solid financial foundation for starting a business or business expansion. It will compare funding sources; identify the steps you need to take before you seek funding and evaluate financial forecasts. The workshop will cover financing options from $500 to $5.5 million and where to access the capital you need to start or grow your business.

Sign up at https://wyomingsbdc.org/.../getting-your-small-business.../

If you have any questions, call Steen Stovall at 307-234-6683 or Tammi Hanshaw at 307-441-4886. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least 2 weeks in advance.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Wednesday, February 19th, 2025 | 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library - Crawford Room | 307 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Free

If owning a small business is a personal goal, make sure your register for this free workshop today.

