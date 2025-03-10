Natrona County Library Hosting ‘Introduction to Artificial Intelligence’ Class This Month

If you've been curious about learning about AI, the Natrona County Library has just the workshop for you.

The Natrona County Library Facebook event page for "Introduction to Artificial Intelligence" states:

Join us on Saturday, March 29 at 3 PM for Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI), a free and informative session exploring the fundamentals of AI. This class will provide a broad overview of what AI is and the different types that exist, followed by a closer look at Generative AI—the technology behind popular tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

We’ll discuss how generative AI applications are being used today, as well as the ethical and legal concerns surrounding their use. The session will conclude with a thought-provoking discussion on the future of AI and a live demonstration of generative AI tools in action.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 307-577-7323.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, March 29th, 2025 | 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library - Crawford Room

COST: Free

Whether you're an AI enthusiast or just curious about this rapidly evolving technology, this class is the perfect opportunity to learn more.

