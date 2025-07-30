If Wyoming Cities Were Celebrities, Here’s Who They’d Be – Did We Get Yours Right?

There are many different reasons why our beloved state is known as "Wonderful Wyoming".

Part of that reason for that adjective being chosen is how open and beautiful our state is. It could also be said that because of our overall low population, we haven't been tainted by big city views, so we're able to keep our downhome values.

Do Wyoming Towns Have Personalities? We Put That Theory to the Test

There are definitely stereotypes of residents who live in the different areas throughout the Equality State. With that in mind, we decided to put those stereotypes to the test (both the negative and the positive ones). We asked ChatGPT to assign a celebrity to Wyoming's 20 biggest cities (although "towns" might be a better description).

Think of it this way, each celebrity was handpicked to represent the city by personality, quirks, history, and overall vibe. If we're being totally honest, the AI did a pretty bang up job.

From Cody to Green River, Everybody Is Different

Let's be honest, we all have read a comment on social media speaking negatively about darn near every Cowboy State city. We're sure you've read (or heard), something about Jackson being more like California than Wyoming, or some horror story about Rock Springs crime rate, or the terrible meth issues in Casper.

The artificial intelligence took the good with the bad and this is what it came up with it.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of celebrities that would represent Wyoming's 20 largest cities.

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke