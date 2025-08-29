On a Legendary Movie Date, Wyoming Radio Host Confronts AI Anxiety

Today (August 29th), is a scary day annually for me. If you are a fan of science fiction, in particular, the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led, futuristic action franchise, Terminator, than you know exactly why.

In the franchise fiction, on August 29th, 1997, at 2:14 am EST, the AI that later becomes Skynet and attempts to end mankind, becomes fully self-aware (check out the video below for the breakdown, if you're unfamiliar with films or the lore).

Now I know what you're thinking: "I'm safe, because we're way past 1997".

Well, think again, between the different films throughout the franchise history, not to mention all the comic books, video games and the short-lived, but totally awesome, television series: Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, dates for the AI-driven apocalypse have changed.

So why are you still worried about it today then?

As irrational as it may seem, since T-2 is by far the most famous, most awarded and most loved of the entire franchise, whenever this date rolls around, my anxiety is through the roof.

In case you haven't figured it out by now, I'm joking (mostly). I know we're probably decades, possibly even centuries, away from Terminator-style technology (specifically what is shown in the video below), but considering how quickly the world has embraced artificial intelligence, you can understand my paranoia.

Here's to hoping Skynet, ChatGPT, Siri, Alexa or literally ANY artificial intelligence software (fictional or otherwise), ever becomes truly self aware. If science fiction as taught us anything, it's that this would not end well for the human race.

*P.S. - The keyword here is "fiction", but fear of the unknown is always a real issue. Again, in case you missed the part out this being comedic in nature, I use AI quite literally everyday for my job.*

